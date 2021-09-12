Mental well-being survey for students launched

Coimbatore Corporation in collaboration with Aram Foundation Charitable Trust and Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Pvt Ltd (CSR) has launched a project for the mental well-being of the students of the 83 corporation schools. The “Tele Survey and Counselling” project which is the first of its kind in corporation schools would benefit more than 19,000-plus students of the corporation schools and 10,000 students of the government schools.

The project was formally launched by Raja Gopal Sunkara, Corporation Commissioner in the presence of Bezeleel Johnson, CSR project lead (REBI), Micheal Raj, CEO, Coimbatore Corporation, and Latha Sundaram, Managing Trustee, and J. Gokul Raj, founder trustee, Aram Foundation Charitable Trust.

In this phase of the global Covid-19 pandemic, schools have confronted unprecedented challenges as they had to move quickly and adapt to online formats of education, struggling to provide equitable access to all students and supporting teachers and students on educational needs and making plans amid uncertainty. This has caused a lot of worry, stress, grief, economic pressure, given rise to malnutrition issues, abuse issues, increase in dropouts and other child protection issues thereby challenging the mental health issues of children in schools.

The project will enable a basic survey to identify such issues with individual case studies and liaising them to the appropriate resource persons. The resource team of the trust has psychologist, psychiatrist, motivators, doctors, counsellors, guides, career coaches etc. who would support them to provide the right type of psychosocial interventions to the identified problem as much as possible.

The main objective of the project is to pep up the confidence level of the children, boost their possibility and prevent break in studies.