year
Melons, water sprinklers to protect animals at Kurumbapatti zoo in Salem from searing heat

April 14, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
With temperatures rising across Tamil Nadu, a zookeeper sprays water on peacocks at Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Tamil Nadu.

With temperatures rising across Tamil Nadu, a zookeeper sprays water on peacocks at Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Forest Department has made various arrangements to protect animals at the Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem from the scorching summer heat. 

The park, located at the foothills of Yercaud, is spread across 76 acres and houses 240 animals. It attracts over 1.41 lakh visitors annually. For the past one month, temperature in Salem district is fluctuating between 105 and 107 degrees Fahrenheit. Considering the extreme heat, the Forest Department is taking extra efforts to safeguard the animals.

Sambar deer resting in an artificial pond at the Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem.

Sambar deer resting in an artificial pond at the Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), R. Selvakumar, said that water was being sprinkled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the enclosures of spotted and sambar deer. Foggers have been installed at the peacock enclosures. Water would be sprayed into all enclosures to keep the area wet, in addition to spreading neem leaves and paddy straw on the ground to preserve moisture. Along with the food provided during normal days, fruits such as water melon and musk melon have been added to the diet of the animals to keep them hydrated. The water tanks in the park are being cleaned regularly, Mr. Selvakumar added.

Veterinary doctors are monitoring the animals once in every 15 days. The staff, including zookeepers, would alert the officials if they find any changes in the activities of the animals, he said.

