Mega vaccination camps held in districts

Mega vaccination camps were held in Salem, Erode, Krishnagiri and Namakkal districts on Sunday.

In Erode district, camps were held at 3,194 centres from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and a total of 19,059 people were administered vaccines. This included 16,874 people aged over 18 who got their second dose and 1,789 people were administered first dose. In the age category between 12-18, a total of 36 children were administered the first dose and 360 the second dose.

In Salem district, the camps were held in 5,240 centres. A total of 85,537 people were vaccinated in these camps - 48,443 people from rural areas in the Salem health district, 19,217 people from the Corporation, and 17,877 people from the Attur health district.

In Krishnagiri, the camps were held in 1,800 centres. District Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy inspected the camp at Veppanahalli Primary Health Centre and at the panchayat office. In the camps, a total of 19,662 people received the vaccination.

In Namakkal district, camps were held at 2,766 centres, and Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected a vaccination centre at Puduchatram. In the camps, a total of 20,391 people were vaccinated.