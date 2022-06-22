Mega private job fair in Tiruppur
The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre along with Mahalir Thittam project office in the Tiruppur plans to conduct a mega private job fair at Kangeyam, on July 2.
According to a press release from the district administration, the job fair will be held at Sri Maharaja Mahal from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.. As many as 200 private companies are expected to participate. People who seek employment abroad can also attend the fair.
Starting from basic level literacy, various job opportunities are available till post-graduate level, the release said. Both, employment seekers and employers have to pre-register on www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in. The district employment and career guidance centre also planned to conduct a career guidance programme for the aspirants.
