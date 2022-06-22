Mega private job fair in Tiruppur

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre along with Mahalir Thittam project office in the Tiruppur plans to conduct a mega private job fair at Kangeyam, on July 2.

According to a press release from the district administration, the job fair will be held at Sri Maharaja Mahal from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.. As many as 200 private companies are expected to participate. People who seek employment abroad can also attend the fair.