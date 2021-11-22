Mega job fair in Erode on November 27

The district administration, the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre and Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission will conduct a mega job fair at Erode Arts and Science College on November 27 in which over 100 private companies will participate to fill over 5,000 vacancies.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said the companies would be recruiting candidates for various posts with qualifications ranging from Class 8 to Plus two, graduates, post graduates, ITI, engineers, computer operators, drivers, tailors and other jobs. He said registration with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation can be done on the spot while registration for getting jobs in foreign countries, counselling for entrepreneurs who wished to start their own units through District Industries Centre and various loans available from banks would also be done during the mela.

Interested persons can register and participate in the camp along with copies of resume, educational qualification certificates, Aadhaar card and necessary documents. For details contact 0424-2275860 and email erodejobfair@gmail.com, the release said.