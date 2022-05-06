Mega COVID-19 vaccination camp in Erode on May 8
A mega COVID-19 vaccination camp in which the district administration planned to vaccinate 1.50 lakh people will be held at 3,194 locations across the district on May 8.
In a release, Collector H. Krishnanunni said the camps would be held at all the government hospitals, primary health centres, urban primary health centres and schools from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A total of 4,260 workers and 66 vehicles would be deployed. Persons in the age group of 12 – 14, 15 - 18 and above 18 years could take part in the camps and receive their first dose, second dose or precaution dose accordingly.
