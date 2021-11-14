Meeting held regarding revision of voters’ list

Electoral roll observer for Namakkal district A. Gnanasekaran visited the district on Sunday and interacted with representatives of recognised political parties.

According to a release, Mr. Gnanasekaran told party representatives that measures have been taken to ensure that there is sufficient stock of required forms at polling booths during the special camps.

Individuals who would complete 18 years of age by January 1, 2022 may apply to include their names in electoral roll in the camps. He said that if there are multiple entries of a voter, additional entries are being identified and removed using computer software.

He requested the leaders to assist the Election Commission by including names of persons who completed 18 years of age in the respective areas in the voters’ list and to work with revenue officials to remove names of deceased voters.

During the special camp conducted on Saturday, 6,512 applications were received for addition, deletion, address change and corrections in the district.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh and senior officials took part. The observer later visited a few special camps and reviewed arrangements.