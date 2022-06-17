Meet on management education

The School of Management of Sree Saraswathi Thiyagaraja College, Pollachi, in association with the Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will organise a ‘Deans, Directors Round Table Conference’. The four-session event on June 20 will explore the ‘Impact of NEP on Management Education and the Curriculum for MBA/PDGM’.

The development of a modern curriculum base on the NEP approach on a multi-disciplinary and flexible system of education, and the challenges faced by the management schools will be highlighted.

Deans, directors, and senior professors from all over India are expected to participate in the conference.

Interested educationists can register for the free event by emailing dg@stc.ac.in. For further details, contact R. Nandagopal, Director General, STC. Ph: 9659977199.