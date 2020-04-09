Medical check-up held for the police

The Health Department conducted medical check-up for the police as precaution against COVID-19 in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Around 450 personnel underwent the medical check-up held on the campus of Police Recruits School.

The medical team screened police personnel using thermal scanner. Doctors also enquired them whether they had flu like symptoms.

A source with the police said that Wednesday’s check-up was largely for police personnel attached to Coimbatore city police.

Police personnel from various law and order police stations, traffic police stations and other special units of the city police underwent the check-up.

Members from the Battalion IV of Tamil Nadu Special Police at Kovaipudur also got themselves checked.