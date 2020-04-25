Meat stalls witness heavy crowd

Meat stalls witnessed heavy rush on Saturday ahead of the four-day complete lockdown in Coimbatore Corporation limits that starts on Sunday.

According to traders, majority of the buyers purchased meat in large quantities to stock up for the four days. People who used to buy meat only on Saturdays and Sundays were also among those who thronged in front of chicken, mutton, beef and pork stalls in the city. A trader from Peelamedu said that people bought varied quantities of chicken ranging from one kg to five kg from his stall.

Another trader from Puliyakulam said that the beginning of Ramadan fasting was also a reason behind the rush. With large number of people thronging the meat stalls, traders had a hard time in ensuring personal distancing norms.

Teams of officials from Coimbatore Corporation and the police advised people to maintain distance while waiting to buy meat.

Traders warned

They also warned several meat traders of action if customers waiting in queue did not follow personal distancing.