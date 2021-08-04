Coimbatore

MDMK demands better connectivity to Madukkarai railway station

State youth wing secretary of MDMK V. Eswaran petitioned the district administration to take steps for improving road connectivity to Madukkarai railway station.

In his petition to Collector G.S. Sameeran, Mr. Eswaran said that out of the nearly 855 m between Church Colony and Marappalam bus stop, there is no connectivity for a stretch of about 195 m. As this stretch comes under railway property, the road could be laid with the approval of the authorities from the Southern Railway.

With over 30,000 residents living in Madukkarai town panchayat limits, most of them have to travel several kilometres to reach the entrance of the railway station due to the lack of connectivity, Mr. Eswaran said, adding that the town panchayat officials had also appealed to the railway authorities regarding this issue. By laying a road on the 195 m stretch connecting Marappalam and Church Colony, more residents will be able to access the railway station, thereby increasing its revenue, he said.


