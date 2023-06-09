HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MD of Universal Trading Solutions involved in multi-crore scam surrenders before Coimbatore court

June 09, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Gowtham Ramesh (33), managing director of Coimbatore-based Universal Trading Solutions Pvt Ltd (UTS) that allegedly duped over 1,000 depositors of several crores through Ponzi schemes, has surrendered before a court here.

Sources with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police said Ramesh failed to comply with bail conditions and he surrendered before the special court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act on Tuesday. He was remanded in judicial custody.

According to the EOW, the Salem City Police arrested Ramesh, who hails from Ponnanganni village near Sulur, in a cheating case in 2020 and he was lodged in Salem Central Prison in judicial remand. The EOW Coimbatore arrested him on February 26, 2021, after the Madras High Court vacated a stay which he had obtained for not proceeding with legal action against him in a cheating case registered in 2019. He was granted conditional bail on January 17, 2022 after spending judicial remand for 11 months.

The EOW officials said Ramesh failed to sign at the Sulthanpet police station as per the bail conditions, following which the TNPID court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in June 2022. Though Ramesh approached the Supreme Court praying to cancel the arrest warrant against him, the apex court directed him to surrender before the TNPID court. He surrendered before the court on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime, law and justice / crime / economic offence/ tax evasion

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.