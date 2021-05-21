May close down markets to prevent crowding: Collector

District Collector K. Megraj said they might consider closing down markets and conduct sales through mobile vehicles to prevent crowding.

Mr. Megraj along with Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj and other senior officials launched the functioning of a COVID-19 Care Centre with medical oxygen support at Rasipuram. The centre will have 180 beds including 40 beds with oxygen support.

Mr. Megraj said the centre was set up to reduce the burden on Rasipuram government hospital and necessary healthcare staff required for the centre would be hired. An additional 250 oxygen beds would be set up in the district in the next few days, he added.

Talking to presspersons, Mr. Megraj said there had been minimal effect of lockdown in the daily load of cases in the district as motorists continued to move around for unnecessary reasons. During a recent vehicle check, he found that 80% of motorists were moving unnecessarily. The Collector said they were considering closing down markets and small shop operators would be taken for sales through mobile vehicles.

The Collector said that till date, no case of black fungus disease had been reported in the district and the district had sufficient medicines to treat the disease.