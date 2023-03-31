HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mango farmers in Krishnagiri demand tripartite meeting

March 31, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Mango growers showing diseased fruits to Collector Deepak Jacob at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Friday.

Mango growers showing diseased fruits to Collector Deepak Jacob at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 Mango growers raised concerns over the disease affliction on their crops with many farmers arriving with samples of diseased mangoes at the monthly farmers grievances day meeting at the Collectorate on Friday. Similarly, coconut growers landed with samples of diseased crops. 

According to the farmers, the official inspections at the field afflicted by disease lent no support to farmers primarily because the pesticides recommended are not available in agriculture societies. Mango growers demanded tripartite meeting with the pulp industry and mediated by the district administration.

The growers have been demanding remunerative prices for the crops, and have alleged that the pulp industry was profiteering at their expense by denying them reasonable prices for the crops. They have alleged cartelisation in fixing prices that failed to meet the cost of production for the farmers.

Collector Deepak Jacob assured the farmers of inspections by officials and also promised to convene a tripartite meeting this mango season.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.