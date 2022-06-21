Man gets life imprisonment for murder in Salem

The Mettur Additional District and Sessions Court convicted a 59-year-old man in a murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Monday.

The accused N. Nachimuthu, a labourer of Viralikadu, near Mettur in Salem district, hacked M. Ravi to death, who he suspected of having extramarital affair with his wife in March 2019. The Kolathur police registered a case and arrested the accused. Following the verdict, the accused was lodged in prison.