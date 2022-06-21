Coimbatore

Man gets life imprisonment for murder in Salem

The Mettur Additional District and Sessions Court convicted a 59-year-old man in a murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Monday.

The accused  N. Nachimuthu, a labourer of Viralikadu, near Mettur in Salem district, hacked M. Ravi to death, who he suspected of having extramarital affair with his wife in March 2019. The Kolathur police registered a case and arrested the accused.   Following the verdict, the accused was lodged in prison.  


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2022 5:28:38 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/mangets-life-imprisonmentformurderin-salem/article65548345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY