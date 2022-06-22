Mangani festival inaugurated in Krishnagiri

A floral arrangement showcasing KRP reservoir displayed at one of the stalls at the Mangani festival in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The 28 th Mangani festival was inaugurated here at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School on Wednesday.

Minister for Handloom and Textiles R. Gandhi, who inaugurated the festival, said if India was the largest producer of mangoes, Tamil Nadu and particularly Krishnagiri held a pride of place in that international ranking .

The State has over 1.16 lakh hactres under mango cultivation with over 6.15 lakh mts of mango production. Krishnagiri records 20% of the State production with 32,450 ha under mango cultivativation and 2.59 lakh mts of mangoes in production.

The festival will be a month long affair, with over 80 plus stalls showcasing government schemes.