Man trampled to death by elephant near Coimbatore

The 62-year-old had been working as a security guard for a plot near the Boluvampatti block-I reserve forest; he was attacked by a lone elephant early on Tuesday morning

A 62-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Perur Chettipalayam near Coimbatore on Tuesday.

R. Muthusamy, a resident of Anna Square at Arivoli Nagar near Madukkarai, was killed in the attack of a lone elephant. He had been working as a security guard for a plot belonging to a property developer at Perur Chettipalayam. The plot is situated around 550 metres away from Boluvampatti block-I reserve forest of Ettimadai beat, of Madukkarai forest range.

Madukkarai forest range officer, B. Srinivasan, said that the incident happened when Muthusamy went out of the security guard’s room to attend to nature’s call around 6 a.m. He had an encounter with a lone elephant that trampled him. He died on the spot.

The body was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Mr. Srinivasan said that the family of the deceased would be given an immediate relief of ₹50,000 out of the ₹ 4 lakh given by the State government as solatium.