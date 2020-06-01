Man stabs father to death, held

A 25-year-old man from Panaimarathur near Selvapuram in Coimbatore was arrested by the police for stabbing his 50-year-old father to death following a petty quarrel in the early hours of Monday.

The man was arrested when he was allegedly planning to arrange the last rites of his father on Monday morning, informing relatives and neighbours that it was a death due to fall.

According to Selvapuram police, Murugan, a construction worker from Vinayagar Koil Street near Panaimarathur, was stabbed to death by his son Divakar, employee of a private company.

The father-son duo used to pick a quarrel under the influence of alcohol. Divakar went home under the influence of alcohol on Saturday midnight. He kept on knocking the door and Murugan, who was also drunk, allegedly refused to open the door. Divakar picked a quarrel with Murugan when he opened the door sometime later.

As the quarrel continued, Divakar picked up a sharp needle like object and stabbed his father. The man succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Though the accused attempted to convince relatives and neighbours that his father died of accidental fall, they grew suspicious and informed Selvapuram police.

When questioned, Divakar confessed to the crime. He was arrested on Monday morning and remanded in judicial custody.