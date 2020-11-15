Man stabbed to death during Deepavali celebrations in Coimbatore

Police said they are on the lookout for the three accused in the case

A 23-year-old man was murdered by two men when he was celebrating Deepavali with his friends near R.S. Puram in Coimbatore city early on Saturday morning.

According to the police, R. Janarthanan, a resident of Shastri Street near Thudiyalur, was stabbed to death by two men at Kamarajapuram near R.S. Puram. Janarthanan, who is from Kamarajapuram, had come from Thudiyalur to celebrate Deepavali with his friends.

The police said that three men namely Guna, Mari and Rajesh, from Thudiyalur came to Kamarajapuram on a two-wheeler around 12.45 a.m. Guna and Mari confronted Janarthanan at Kamarajapuram and stabbed him. Though Janarthanan started running, the duo chased him down on Sixth Street and stabbed him multiple times, police said.

As people gathered, the two men escaped on the two-wheeler which Rajesh had kept on standby. Though Janarthanan’s brother Jegatheesh took him to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, Janarthanan used to create a ruckus in Thudiyalur under the influence of alcohol. He had allegedly picked up a quarrel with the accused after they questioned his actions.

M. Kanagasabapathy, inspector of the R.S. Puram station, said that the police were on the lookout for the accused.