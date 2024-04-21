Man sets relative on fire over land dispute in Krishnagiri

April 21, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Salem

A 55-year-old man was set on fire by his relative over a land dispute near Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as V. Chinnavar, a resident of Poomalai Nagar near Kaveripattinam.

The police said that Chinnavar had a land dispute with his relative, M. Senthil (26), a resident of the same locality. On April 19, a quarrel erupted between both their families regarding the land dispute. The Kaveripattinam police registered cases based on complaints from both the sides. On Sunday evening, Senthil went to Chinnavar’s house and set him on fire. The neighbours extinguished the fire and rushed Chinnavar, who suffered 70 % burns, to Krishnagiri Government Hospital. The incident was recorded on CCTV in the locality and the video went viral on social media. The Kaveripattinam police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprit.

Residents stage road roko in Krishnagiri

The residents of Mannadipatti near Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district on Sunday staged a road roko in the locality, demanding drinking water. The residents alleged that water was not supplied for the past 15 days, and when they raised the issue with the panchayat officials, there was no proper response. On information, Kallavi police held talks with the protesters and promised to take up the issue with the officials concerned. Later, the residents withdrew their protest.

Sniffer dog buried with police honours in Salem

Mega, a sniffer dog with the Salem district police, that helped detect various crimes in the past 10 years in Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts died due to illness on Saturday evening. The dog was buried at Kumarasamipatti Armed Reserve Ground with full police honours, including a 21-gun salute, on Sunday.