Man sentenced to six years in Namakkal

December 19, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Namakkal

A 69-year-old man was sentenced to six years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Namakkal on Monday.

Gnanaprakasam alias Ayyadurai, a resident of the Sri Lankan refugee camp at Paramathi Velur, assaulted an 11-year-old girl in the same camp in 2021. The Paramathi police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.

The trial was held at the Namakkal district Mahila fast track court, and on Monday, the court found the accused guilty, awarded him six years’ imprisonment, and imposed a ₹2,000 fine.