Man sentenced to life for murder

A court in Gobichettipalayam sentenced a 26-year-old worker from Jharkhand to undergo life imprisonment for murdering two of his co-workers at an air-jet loom at Kavindapadi in 2020.

The prosecution case was that A. Ramesh (36) of P. Mettupalayam was running the unit where L. Naveen Kumar (26), S. Sukendra Kumar (28), both from Bihar, and T. Raveendra Kumar of Jharkhand were working for over two years. They were staying on the unit premises. Naveen Kumar and Sukendra Kumar used to get into altercation with Raveendra Kumar.

On January 1, 2020, a dispute broke out and Raveendra Kumar hit Naveen Kumar and Sukendra Kumar with an iron pipe. Both suffered head injuries and died on the spot. The bodies were stacked inside a cloth bundle. Kavindapadi police registered a case and arrested Raveendra Kumar.

The case was in trial before Third Additional District Judge S. Jeganathan who found Raveendra Kumar guilty of the murders and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The judge also sentenced him eight years’ imprisonment for hiding the bodies and levied a fine of ₹ 3,000 on him. The judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently.