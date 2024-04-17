Man sentenced to 33-year jail term for sexual assault of minor

April 17, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - SALEM

A special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases on Wednesday sentenced a 36-year-old man to 33 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2023. M. Sampath of Panamarathupatti panchayat lured the 12-year-old girl while she was returning from school and assaulted her. Based on a complaint, the All Women Police Station at Kondalampatti registered a case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and 5(l) (m) r/w 6(1) of the POCSO and arrested him. J.P. Jayanthi, Special District Judge, sentenced him to 33 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000. Later, he was lodged at the Salem Central Prison.