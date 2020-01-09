Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault

The Mahila Court here sentenced a 31-year-old man of Gobichettipalayam to undergo 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault of a minor girl that led to her delivering a female baby in 2017.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, delivered the baby at a Primary Health Centre in October 2017 after which her parents lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station at Gobichettipalayam.

She told the police that Ramesh Kumar, who was married and had two children, entered her house and committed the crime when she was alone in 2016.

She also said that he threatened her not to inform anyone of the incident.

The police registered a case and arrested Ramesh Kumar.

Judge R. Malathi sentenced him to undergo 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 1 lakh on him that should be paid to the victim.

Also, under section 33 (8) of POSCO Act, the judge ordered a compensation of ₹ 4 lakh to the victim that was to be paid by the State Government from the Victims Compensation Fund.