Man murdered over unrequited love in Coimbatore

A youth from Senjerimalai in Coimbatore district murdered a 62-year-old man, father of the girl with whom he had an unrequited love, on Monday afternoon.

George John Angelis, a resident of S. Kumarapalayam at Senjerimalai, was stabbed to death by Karthik (24) from the same locality, said the police.

According to the police, Angelis was working as an accountant in a coir products company in the area. He went to his house to have lunch on Monday noon and did not return to the workplace. His wife Selin Romila, a teacher at an elementary school at Odakkalpalayam, tried to reach him over the phone in the afternoon, but the calls were not attended.

She telephoned her husband’s employer, who in turn sent two of his employees to the house of Angelis.

They reached the house around 3 p.m. and found Angelis dead, lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

The Sulthanpet police were informed about the incident.

During investigation, the police found that Karthik had an unrequited love with the second daughter of Angelis.

Angelis recently had fixed the girl’s marriage with another man.

“The accused felt dejected and went to the house when Angelis came for lunch. He stabbed the man to death. He later consumed poison and confessed to his two friends about the act. They admitted him to Government Hospital, Palladam and his condition is unstable,” said a police officer.

Helpline

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.