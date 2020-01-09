Man kills grandmother

The police here on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old man, who in an inebriated condition, killed his grandmother.

Jogarambal (79) was residing at Vivekananda Nagar with his son Sadiq Basha and grandson Beer Mohammed, a driver. Owing to dispute, Beer Mohammed’s wife left him.

The police said that he used to come home drunk and frequently quarrelled with Jogarambal.

When he came home at 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jogarambla questioned him and an altercation broke between them.

Beer Mohammed threw the television set on her head and she died on the spot. Neighbours alerted Erode North Police station. Erode Town DSP Raju rushed to the house. Beer Mohammed was arrested and the body was sent to District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.