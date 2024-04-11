GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man kills child in Dharmapuri

April 11, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Police on Thursday arrested a man accused of murdering a three-year-old child and wounding another seriously.

B. Priya (26), a resident of Mundasupuravadai near Nallampalli in Dharmapuri district, had left home leaving her two sons Dharsan (6) and Yeswanth (3) unattended on Thursday morning, when Venkatesan (35), a nearby resident and truck driver, reportedly took both children on his bike. He returned to the village a few hours later and claimed that the children had been kidnapped by people from North India in the vicinity. Villagers rushed to the scene and found the two children lying in a pool of blood, and Yeswanth had died of his injuries.

Athiyamankottai police arrived at the scene and admitted Dharsan to Dharmapuri Government Hospital, where his condition remains critical. Venkatesan was questioned by the police, during which he provided conflicting statements about the incident. Subsequently, he was taken into custody for further interrogation, leading to revelations that he allegedly perpetrated the murder.

According to police, Venkatesan was purportedly involved in a relationship with Priya. When Priya wanted to end the relationship, Venkatesan, seeking revenge, allegedly abducted the children and attacked them. Believing that he had killed both of them, he returned to the village and concocted a kidnapping narrative. Police have booked Venkatesan and taken him into custody.

