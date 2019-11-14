Man killed by gaur in Coonoor

An 87-year-old man was killed in an incidental death involving a gaur near Wellington in Coonoor on Wednesday morning.

Forest department officials identified the deceased as Simon, a local resident. He was reported to have come outside his house on early Wednesday morning, when the gaur, grazing nearby, charged at him and injured him. Simon was seriously injured and was rushed to the government hospital in Coonoor, where he died. Forest department officials said that interim relief would be handed over to the next of kin.

In a separate incident, another woman suffered minor injuries in another incident involving a gaur near Manjoor. She has been admitted to the government headquarters hospital in Udhagamandalam.