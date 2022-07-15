Man killed as scooter rear-ends container truck in Coimbatore

A 38-year-old man from the city was killed after his motorcycle rear-ended a container truck on Ukkadam - Athupalam Road late on Thursday.

S. Shahjahan, a resident of Cheran Nagar at Karumbukadai, died in the accident that took place around 11.45 p.m. The police said that the accident took place when Shajahan, who runs a fruit stall at Sowripalayam, was returning home with his 13-year-old son.

The driver of a container truck that was plying in front of the scooter applied a sudden brake and the scooter rear-ended it. The police said that the father-son-duo was thrown off the scooter and Shajahan died on the spot owing to a head injury.

Pumpset unit gutted

A pumpset manufacturing unit near Avarampalayam was gutted in the early hours of Friday.

The Fire and Rescue Services said that the fire was reported at SKB Industries based at Elango Nagar near Avarampalayam between 1.30 a.m. and 1.45 a.m. on Friday.

Fire extinguishing units from Peelamedu and Coimbatore south station rushed to the spot after receiving an emergency call. The fire was doused by 8.30 a.m. Manufactured pumpsets and machineries were damaged in the fire. District Fire Officer and Coimbatore City Police Commissioner visited the place.