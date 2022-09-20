Man held, half-a-kg gold recovered

Special teams of the Coimbatore City Police arrested Sujith Maity (40), a native of West Bengal, and recovered half-a-kg of gold from him.

It is learnt that Sujith Maity settled in Coimbatore with his wife and children ten years ago and had spent the money he earned in cricket betting. He was struggling to repay those who had given him gold. Suddenly, he fled with two kg gold that was given to him for making jewellery.

Based on complaints from Kanagaraj of Vadavalli, Gurusamy of Chetty Veedhi at Big Bazaar Street and Variety Hall Road police stations, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan constituted special teams. The teams located Maity and arrested him at the Coimbatore Railway Junction. They recovered half-a-kg gold from him. Further investigations are on.