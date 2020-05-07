Man held for uploading child pornographic video

Karumathampatty police arrested a 29-year-old man on charges of uploading child pornographic video from a Facebook account last year. C. Ranganathan, a resident of Kaduvettipalayam near Karumathampatty, was arrested by the police on Wednesday. The police said that they found a child pornographic video in his mobile phone which he had uploaded using a Facebook account in May last year. The accused was traced using the IP address of the mobile phone. He was arrested under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Over 10 hurt in accidents

Coimbatore district saw several road accidents on Thursday, the day on which Tasmac outlets were reopened after a gap of over 40 days.

While two accidents involving two-wheelers were reported at Athupalam and Thadagam road, a car travelled by youngsters turned turtle near Thondamuthur after the driver lost its control. The emergency ward of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital received more than 10 accident victims on Thursday according to its staff.

Fire accident

A fire occurred at a spinning mill near Vellakoil on Thursday. No persons were injured in the fire accident, officials from the department of Fire and Rescue Services said. Over 10 personnel from Vellakoil Fire Station rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Officials said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.