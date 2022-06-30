Man held for trying to buy liquor using fake note

The R.S. Puram police arrested a man who tried to buy liquor from a Tasmac outlet using a fake currency on Wednesday.

S. Aravind (27) of Sivanandapuram near Saravanampatti was arrested after he attempted to encash a counterfeit bill of ₹ 500 denomination.

According to the police, Aravind, an engineering graduate, had been working in R.S. Puram branch of a money exchange firm. He went to a Tasmac outlet at Coimbatore north (No: 1696) around 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday and gave a ₹ 500 currency to the salesman for a bottle of liquor.

D. Ravikumar, cashier at the liquor outlet, grew suspicious about the genuineness of the note and alerted the R.S. Puram police. The police rushed to the liquor store and questioned Aravind.

He told the police that he had collected more than one lakh of rupees from Palladam for his firm a week ago and one ₹ 500 note was later found to be fake. His employer asked him to collect a genuine note instead of the fake one. However, the man attempted to encash it by buying liquor and was caught in the act, the police said.

Aravind was arrested for offence under Section 489 B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before a court on Thursday and was remanded in judicial custody.