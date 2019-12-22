Man held for sexual assault

A man, who sexually assaulted a Class 5 girl, was arrested by the police here on Saturday while search is on for two others, including the girl’s father.

The 10-year-old girl along with his brother was living with their father Kumar, an alcoholic, as their mother got separated from them. When the girl recently complained of stomach pain, neighbours took her to a hospital. Later, the girl told them that her father and two of his friends, Arunachalam and Mayilsamy, had sexually assaulted her.

The girl was admitted to the Government Hospital at Gobichettipalayam where doctors confirmed that she was sexually assaulted. Based on a complaint, All Women Police Station at Gobichettipalayam registered a case under Sections 7, 8 and 9 (m) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, Act, 2012 and arrested Arunachalam while search is on for Kumar and Mayilsamy.

On Friday, villagers damaged the house of Mayilsamy.

Worker arrested

A worker at a saloon was arrested on the charges of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at Bhavani here. The police said that P. Velmurugan (45) committed the crime when the girl was playing near the road.

She raised alarm and her parents rescued her from Velmurugan. He was beaten up and later handed over to the All Women Police Station at Bhavani. A case was registered against him under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. He was lodged in prison.