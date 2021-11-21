Man held for sexual assault on minor girl

The city police on Sunday arrested a 52-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on a five-year-old girl, his neighbour.

The police said that the alleged incident took place near Saravanampatti on Friday.

The families of the accused and the girl knew each other and the girl used to visit the house of the accused. The accused allegedly assaulted the girl sexually when she came to his house on Friday.

A video of the man sitting on a chair outside the house and holding the girl inappropriately on the pretext of playing with her was shot by another neighbour from the terrace. The police examined the video.

The man was arrested for offences under Sections 9 (l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), (m) (aggravated sexual assault on a child below twelve years) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody.