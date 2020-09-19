Man held for murdering wife

A 42-year-old man, who strangled his wife to death was arrested by the Bungalowpudur police.
Mohana Sundaram, a daily wager, of Vaniputhur Pallathur Colony was married to Kavitha (39) and has two sons. Due to vision problem, he stayed at home in the past few months while Kavitha continued to work at a garment manufacturing company.
On September 16, Kavitha was found dead at her house and her elder son Karthikeyan lodged a complaint with the police that his father could have murdered her.
A case was registered and post-mortem was conducted. Mohana Sundaram went into hiding and the police arrested him. He told the police that he suspected her fidelity and hence, gave her tea mixed with poison and left home. However, when he returned, she was found alive and strangulated her, he told the police. He was arrested and lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.
