Man hacked to death near Madukkarai

A 39-year-old man was hacked to death near Madukkarai in the district on Sunday. The police have identified the deceased as R. Ramu, a native of Siraparai in Theni, who was residing at Nachipalayam.

According to the police, Ramu was staying in a rented house with his wife, son, and daughter. He had been into sale of rice at Velanthavalam in Palakkad district, close to the Tamil Nadu border.

The police said that Ramu was attacked by unidentified men at his residence around 9.30 a.m. The men hacked him on the head and fled the house. Ramu died on the spot. The Madukkarai police rushed to the spot after being alerted about the murder. They were on the lookout for persons involved in the murder

Police sources said that Ramu used to procure ration rice from local people and sell it in Kerala.

The Madukkarai police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the wife of Ramu.