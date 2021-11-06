Man hacked to death near Coimbatore, police suspect gang rivalry

A 26-year-old man was hacked to death near Saravanampatti in Coimbatore late on Friday, as a result of rivalry between two local gangs.

Police said K. Ashok Kumar (26), a resident of Hudco Colony at Gandhima Nagar near Saravanampatti, was murdered by a group of four men. The victim, a construction worker, was part of a local gang, headed by Unnikrishnan, which was rivals with another gang, according to police. Kumar had posted a photo of himself holding a machete on a social media platform with a caption daring the rival gang, which has ‘Workshop’ Manikandan and Vikku alias Shanmugam as leaders.

Police said, provoked over this, Shanmugam, Shiva, Babu and Amarnath, followed Kumar when he was on the way to his house around 9 p.m. on Friday. The men assaulted him with machetes and he suffered injuries on the left side of chest, head and left leg. The assailants escaped.

Kumar was initially taken to a private hospital from where doctors referred him to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). He died before being taken to CMCH.

The Saravanampatti police are on the lookout for the assailants.