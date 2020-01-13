Man hacked to death by son

The Mettupalayam police have arrested a teenager who hacked to death his father, an ex-serviceman, late on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as A. Karuppusamy (45), a resident of Siraj Nagar, Sirumugai Road, Mettupalayam. The police have arrested his 17-year-old son in connection with the murder.
The police said that Karuppusamy’s wife Amuthavalli separated from him six years ago and was staying with her sons in her mother's house at Irumporai, near Sirumugai.
On Saturday, Karuppusamy telephoned Amuthavalli in an inebriated state and verbally abused her.
Provoked by the incident, the boy went to his father's place and shouted at him. He also allegedly attempted to assault his father.
Karuppusamy took a sickle and tried to attack his son in return.
However, the son grabbed the sickle from his father and hacked him. Karuppusamy died on the spot.
