Man gives up money for niece’s wedding to help the needy

To serve the needy during the COVID-19 lockdown, a man from Saibaba Colony said that he sold the jewellery saved for his niece’s wedding to finance food preparations for the needy.

J. Mohamed Rafi told The Hindu that he had been serving food for migrant workers, homeless and Corporation workers since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown came into force. “We had about 50 sovereigns of jewellery worth ₹ 12.5 lakh for the wedding of my elder brother’s daughter,” he said. He decided to sell on the night of March 23 all the jewellery after the State government announced the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC. No family members objected to this decision, Mr. Rafi said.

With the help of his brothers and Saibaba Colony police, Mr. Rafi covers nearly four km. from Saibaba Colony to Edayarpalayam serving food packets prepared in his house for migrant workers, homeless people, Corporation workers and others in need. “I used to serve around 1,200 people in a day,” he said. As more volunteers from other organisations have come forward for this initiative, Mr. Rafi said that the police have asked him to reduce the quantity of food packets, following which he has reduced it to about 600 packets.

Apart from food packets, Mr. Rafi said that they supply groceries to hundreds of migrant workers at Venkittapuram, comprising 10 kg of wheat flour, five kg of rice and vegetables.

J. Jamirul Asan, Mr. Rafi’s elder brother, said that the wedding of his second daughter was initially scheduled to be held after Ramzan this year. “We have postponed it to next year after consulting with the bridegroom’s family,” he said.