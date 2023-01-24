HamberMenu
Man gets seven years jail for robbery in Salem

January 24, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old man was on Monday sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in a case of robbery at knife-point in Salem. The police said that M. Venkatesh (38) of Periyar Street near Suramangalam went for a walk near the Suramangalam Railway Bridge on November 7, 2019. The accused, A. Mahboob Ali of Ayyanar Kovil Street in Chinna Tirupathi, robbed Venkatesh of his gold chain and ₹ 600 cash at knife-point and fled. The Suramangalam police registered a case and arrested the accused. The trial was held at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Salem, and on Monday, the Court pronounced the accused guilty and awarded him seven years of imprisonment and ₹ 2,000 fine.

