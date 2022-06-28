Coimbatore

Man gets life term for sexually assaulting minor

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor, here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Chinnaraj (30) sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl in 2017. Based on the complaint from the victim’s father, the Perur All Women Police station registered a case against the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

After Investigation, the Coimbatore District special court on Tuesday sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed ₹20,000 fine on him.


