Man gets life term for murdering wife in Coimbatore

The Special Court for the Trial of Bomb Blast Cases, Coimbatore, on Thursday sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his wife in 2021.

Sessions judge D. Balu awarded the punishment to Pandi alias Pandiarajan (37), a native of Jayamangalam near Periyakulam in Theni district.

According to the police, Pandiarajan murdered his wife P. Mallika (37) alias Kalamani in their rented house on VOC Street, Thondamuthur, on the night of July 8, 2021.

The police said the body was found on July 10 and the house owner alerted the police. Pandiarajan, who had been working in a hotel in the locality, was subsequently arrested by the police.

Apart from awarding life imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of ₹2,500 on Pandiarajan.

Head constable placed under suspension

The Coimbatore City Police on Thursday placed a head constable under suspension on charges of not discharging his duties properly. The police said Ezhumalai attached to the Race Course police station faced the disciplinary action. Ezhumalai was posted at the police outpost at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for duty. However, he was found doing personal work without being present at the outpost, they said.