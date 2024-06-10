GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Man gets five years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on nine-year-old girl near Pollachi

Published - June 10, 2024 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Monday sentenced a man from a village near Pollachi to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in 2021.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to P. Perumal, a resident of Ayyappan Nagar at Reddiarur near Arthanaripalayam.

According to the prosecution, Perumal, a mason by occupation, had gone to a waterbody in his locality for fishing on August 20, 2021. The victim girl had come to the area to herd goats and Perumal sexually assaulted her.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station, Pollachi, and Perumal was arrested for offences under different Sections of the POCSO Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court, after the completion of the trial, found Perumal guilty and awarded a total of nine years of RI for different offences. The sentences will run concurrently and he will have to undergo five years of RI. The judge also slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on him and ordered that a compensation of ₹2 lakh be paid to the survivor girl by the State government.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.