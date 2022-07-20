Man gets 10 years jail for sexual assault in Dharmapuri
A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment under POCSO Act here by the Mahila court on Tuesday. The accused Santhanakumar of Palacoddde had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the neighbourhood in 2015. The accused was arrested under POCSO Act and Scheduled Castes Prevention of Atrocities Act. On Tuesday, a fast track Mahila Court sentenced the accused Santhanakumar to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under POCSO Act, and 3 years imprisonment under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, with both sentences to be served concurrently.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.