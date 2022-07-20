Coimbatore

Man gets 10 years jail for sexual assault in Dharmapuri

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment under POCSO Act here by the Mahila court on Tuesday. The accused Santhanakumar of Palacoddde had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the neighbourhood in 2015. The accused was arrested under POCSO Act and Scheduled Castes Prevention of Atrocities Act. On Tuesday, a fast track Mahila Court sentenced the accused Santhanakumar to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under POCSO Act, and 3 years imprisonment under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, with both sentences to be served concurrently.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2022 7:11:52 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-gets-10-years-jail-for-sexual-assault-in-dharmapuri/article65662238.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY