Man fined for attempting to hunt common quail

A 70-year-old man was fined ₹ 10,000 by the Forest Department for attempting to hunt common quail and Grey francolin from a forest area at Bargur hills on Wednesday.

During patrolling by a team led by K. Uthirasamy, Anthiyur Forest Range Officer at Moolaparai area, they found Palanisamy of Perumal Kovil Thottam with snare wires and he was taken to the range office. Inquiries revealed that he was attempting to hunt the birds. A case under Section 9 (prohibition of hunting) of The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 was registered. The issue was taken up with the District Forest Officer, Erode Division, who levied the fine. After he paid the fine, he was left off with a warning.