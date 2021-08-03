Man drowns in Cauvery

A 29-year-old man drowned in Cauvery river near Jedarpalayam here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Deepak Kumar (29). He got married only a month ago. Deepak Kumar came to Jedarpalayam along with his family to offer prayers on the banks of Cauvery river for Aadi Perukku.

After the pujas, Deepak’s sister ventured into the waters for the holy dip. As there was strong flow of water, she got pushed to the deeper area.

Deepak got into the waters to save his sister and drowned. The Jedarpalayam police rushed to the spot and recovered Deepak’s body.