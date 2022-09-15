Coimbatore

Man dies in accident in Salem

A 37-year-old truck owner was killed in a road accident on Wednesday.

According to the police, Senthikumar (37), of Vinaitheerthapuram in Kallakurichi district, a lorry owner was going to Thalaivasal in the district in his bike. Around 4 p.m., when he reached Palimedu, a tractor loaded with iron rods and construction materials which was going in front of him suddenly reduced speed.

In the impact, Senthilkumar lost his balance and hit the tractor. He sustained grievous injuries after iron rods pierced his body and died on the spot. The Thalaivasal police registered a case and are investigating.


