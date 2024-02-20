GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man dies as SUV falls into 100-feet gorge on Ooty Road ghat section near Coimbatore

February 20, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Fire brigades and members of the public rescuing G. Manjulafrom the accident spot on Ooty Road.

Fire brigades and members of the public rescuing G. Manjulafrom the accident spot on Ooty Road. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 50-year-old man died and his wife escaped with minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the ghat section of Mettupalayam – Ooty Road near Kallar in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as P. Ganesan of Nanjanad in the Nilgiris.

The police said the accident took place around 1 p.m. when Ganesan and his wife G. Manjula (47) were heading to their village from Mettupalayam. The SUV veered off the road at the second hairpin bend of the ghat section, allegedly after Ganesan lost control over the vehicle. It fell into a gorge of about 100 feet.

According to the police, Ganesan died in the impact of the fall. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel headed by station officer K. Balasundaram from Mettupalayam rushed to the spot and rescued Ms. Manjula. She was admitted to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam. The police shifted Ganesan’s body to the hospital. The Mettupalayam police have registered a case and are investigating.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / road accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.