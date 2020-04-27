Man dies after inhaling poisonous gas

A 49-year-old man from Peelamedu in Coimbatore died in the early hours of Monday after he accidentally inhaled poisonous gas, suspected to have emanated from a generator. The deceased was identified as S. Balaji of HUDCO Colony.

Police said Balaji, his father Sridhar (80), mother Padmavathi (75) and brother Murali (47) were living in a rented house. Around 2.30 a.m., Sridhar went to the restroom, but did not come out for long. When Murali went into the restroom to check on his father, he saw him lying unconscious. And, Murali fainted while trying to revive his father. When Balaji went in to find out what happened, he too fell unconscious.

Padmavathi then sought the help of the neighbours, who rushed the three to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. But, the doctors found that Balaji was dead. Sridhar and Murali were admitted to the intensive care unit.

Peelamedu Inspector T. Jothi said a case of unnatural death was registered. Police suspected that gas from the generator of an internet service provider next to the house could have caused the poisoning. Investigations were, however, on to confirm the cause of death.