Man detained under Goondas Act in Tiruppur
The police here on Friday invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against a man who was accused in a series of crimes. .
According to the police, the accued R. Kaleeswaran, a native of Sivaganga district, recently snatched the gold chain of Bhuvaneshwari, who was travelling on a two-wheeler near Poyampalayam .
Based on a complaint, , the police arrested R. Kaleeswaran aand Rajesh Kumar, a native of Ramanathapuram district.
In 2022, nearly 44 persons were arrested under the Goondas Act in Tiruppur city.
