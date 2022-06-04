Man detained under Goondas Act in Tiruppur

The police here on Friday invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against a man who was accused in a series of crimes. .

According to the police, the accued R. Kaleeswaran, a native of Sivaganga district, recently snatched the gold chain of Bhuvaneshwari, who was travelling on a two-wheeler near Poyampalayam .

Based on a complaint, , the police arrested R. Kaleeswaran aand Rajesh Kumar, a native of Ramanathapuram district.

In 2022, nearly 44 persons were arrested under the Goondas Act in Tiruppur city.