Coimbatore

Man detained under Goondas Act in Tiruppur

The police here on Friday invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against a man who was accused in a series of crimes. .

According to the police, the accued R. Kaleeswaran, a native of Sivaganga district, recently snatched the gold chain of Bhuvaneshwari, who was travelling on a two-wheeler near Poyampalayam .

Based on a complaint, , the police arrested R. Kaleeswaran aand Rajesh Kumar, a native of Ramanathapuram district.

In 2022, nearly 44 persons were arrested under the Goondas Act in Tiruppur city.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2022 6:58:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-detained-under-goondas-act-in-tiruppur/article65494191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY